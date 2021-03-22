Principle Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 52,782 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average of $50.79.

