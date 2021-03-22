Principle Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,347 shares of company stock worth $20,667,621 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price objective (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

GOOG opened at $2,055.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,054.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,769.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $2,152.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

