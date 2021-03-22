Principle Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 153.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 47.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 561,771 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $120,214,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Finally, Saybrook Capital NC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the third quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 45,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.96.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $268.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.74 and its 200 day moving average is $234.99. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $267.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

