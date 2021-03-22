Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $10.88 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,835 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the period. The Boeing accounts for 1.4% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $10,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $847,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $1,124,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,429 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Shares of BA stock opened at $256.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.66 and its 200-day moving average is $197.32. The stock has a market cap of $149.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.42, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $93.56 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

