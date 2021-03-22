Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $15.62 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 79.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,817 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.1% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,229 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,745,000 after buying an additional 933,976 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,375,000 after buying an additional 1,032,575 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,877,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,072,000 after buying an additional 267,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,769,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,067,000 after buying an additional 543,541 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ stock opened at $159.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.05. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

