Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.30 Million Position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 69.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,166 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 2.69% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 265,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after buying an additional 74,329 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 593.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000.

Shares of FSMB opened at $20.80 on Monday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.75.

