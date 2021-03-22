Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.30 Million Stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,166 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 2.69% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 593.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FSMB opened at $20.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.75. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96.

