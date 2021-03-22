Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 479.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,187 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP opened at $135.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.20. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.87 and a 52 week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.