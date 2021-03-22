Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.58 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 699.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,524 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,258,000 after buying an additional 3,154,842 shares during the period. Rare Infrastructure Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 1,755,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,845,000 after buying an additional 856,281 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,321,000 after buying an additional 822,854 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 150.8% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,113,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,392,000 after buying an additional 669,801 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 245.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 662,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,935,000 after purchasing an additional 471,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $454,000. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SO opened at $59.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.85. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

