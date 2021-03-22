Principle Wealth Partners LLC Invests $2.13 Million in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,932,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,234,000 after buying an additional 45,205 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,138,000 after buying an additional 23,837 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $3,397,387.50. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.63.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $148.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.08 and its 200 day moving average is $132.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.10 and a fifty-two week high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

