Principle Wealth Partners LLC Invests $2.61 Million in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in General Mills by 349.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in General Mills by 80.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $60.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.10. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

