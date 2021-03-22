Principle Wealth Partners LLC Invests $2.68 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,404 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,058,000 after purchasing an additional 905,116 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,803,000 after purchasing an additional 901,814 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,907,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,358,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average of $50.79.

