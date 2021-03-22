Principle Wealth Partners LLC Invests $3.90 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC owned 15.28% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,018,000 after purchasing an additional 47,311 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 709,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,196,000 after buying an additional 193,230 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after buying an additional 15,304 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 248,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after buying an additional 149,940 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,072,000.

NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $51.01 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.33 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.03.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.