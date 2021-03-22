Principle Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 57.4% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 343.8% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 15,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the period. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $92.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.46 and its 200 day moving average is $90.23. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.45.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

