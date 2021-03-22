Principle Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.3% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $4,787,538.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 416,667 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,519 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock opened at $60.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.27.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

