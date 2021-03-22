Principle Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 231 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA opened at $680.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $745.44 and its 200 day moving average is $598.94. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.10 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,315.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,326,342 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cfra lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

