Principle Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 231 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cfra lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,326,342 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $680.90 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.10 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $653.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,315.00, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $745.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $598.94.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

