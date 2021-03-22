Principle Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 29,946 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 822.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,946 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $130.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.58.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

