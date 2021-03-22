Principle Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 26,133 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $114.11 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $116.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.79.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

