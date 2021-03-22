Principle Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 333.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 20,059 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 0.7% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,111 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6,221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $119,734,000 after acquiring an additional 536,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Northcoast Research began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.55.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $222.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.23. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $136.50 and a 12-month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

