Principle Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $177.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $180.35. The company has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.07.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.