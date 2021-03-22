Principle Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,979,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,080,481,000 after buying an additional 129,279 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,122,000 after buying an additional 184,935 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after buying an additional 534,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,397,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,803,000 after buying an additional 351,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,756,000 after buying an additional 230,752 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GD opened at $177.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.29. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $180.35.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GD. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.