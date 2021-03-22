Principle Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 420.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,251 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on PM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Edward Jones cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

PM opened at $88.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.32. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The stock has a market cap of $138.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.