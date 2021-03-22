Principle Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC owned about 15.28% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JMST. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

Shares of JMST stock opened at $51.01 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.33 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.03.

