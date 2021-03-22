Priscilla Hung Sells 3,288 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $335,244.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,775.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Priscilla Hung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Priscilla Hung sold 1,779 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $189,338.97.

Shares of GWRE traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $103.04. The stock had a trading volume of 429,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -264.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.75 and a 200 day moving average of $115.23. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.64 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

