Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their price target on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,391,801 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2,075.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2,376.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $127.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $140.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.38.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.