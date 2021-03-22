Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) Trading Up 1.8%

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX) shares were up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.52 and a beta of -4.05.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTIX)

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is PT00114, which is in clinical proof-of-concept studies for the treatment-resistant depression and/or post-traumatic stress disorder. The company is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.