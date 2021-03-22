Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) – Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Provident Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Provident Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PROV. Hovde Group lowered shares of Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Provident Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PROV opened at $17.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.67. The firm has a market cap of $130.61 million, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.63. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 5.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Provident Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,016,000 after buying an additional 22,539 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Provident Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in Provident Financial by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 185,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 40,709 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,457,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Provident Financial by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares during the period. 57.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Donavon P. Ternes sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $431,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Bennett sold 1,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $28,866.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,391. Insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

