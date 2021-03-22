Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Prudential (NYSE:PUK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
PUK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America downgraded Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.
Shares of NYSE:PUK traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,432. The stock has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.00. Prudential has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $43.68.
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.
