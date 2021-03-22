Psagot Investment House Ltd. Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 100.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,871 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,368,066 shares of company stock valued at $251,311,691 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $191.14 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $81.09 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.93.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

