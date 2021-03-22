PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Trading 7.6% Higher

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY)’s share price traded up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.33 and last traded at $16.33. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packs, and distributes cement in Indonesia and internationally. The company is also involved in limestone and clay mining; cement bag and material manufacturing; industrial real estate development and building rental; ready mix concrete production; and mining, trading, transportation, and construction activities.

