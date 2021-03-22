PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock Position Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of PTC Therapeutics worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,028,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,897,000 after purchasing an additional 285,694 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,229,000 after purchasing an additional 34,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,327,000 after acquiring an additional 31,385 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 7.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 376,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,615,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $56.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. On average, analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 26,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $1,815,801.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,002. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 285,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $17,640,229.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,966.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,450 shares of company stock valued at $20,647,326 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.91.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.