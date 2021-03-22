Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 14,460 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,460 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.11% of National Instruments worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,046,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,747,000 after acquiring an additional 47,186 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,851,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,316,000 after acquiring an additional 148,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1,127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,378 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,718,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,498,000 after acquiring an additional 136,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,370,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,238,000 after acquiring an additional 418,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $42.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $367.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.44%.

NATI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.43.

In other news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $106,275.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

