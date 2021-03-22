Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 18,623 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,623 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $7,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $89.62 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $123.52. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.56 and a 200-day moving average of $89.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

