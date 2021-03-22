Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.15% of Cousins Properties worth $7,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,896,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,546,000 after acquiring an additional 146,338 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,235,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,695,000 after buying an additional 2,132,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,938,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,255,000 after buying an additional 2,179,584 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,676,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,171,000 after buying an additional 241,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,190,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,623,000 after buying an additional 267,335 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

In related news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Truist cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

CUZ stock opened at $35.22 on Monday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.