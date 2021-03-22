Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 12,030 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,030 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.15% of Douglas Emmett worth $7,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 379,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 8,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 187,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.85.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $33.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.