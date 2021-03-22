Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,115 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,674 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Huntington Bancshares worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 102,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,814,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,533 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 343,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $16.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.