Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $6.42 Million Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,607 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.28% of Rush Enterprises worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 109,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 35,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 33,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of RUSHA opened at $49.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average of $39.85. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $51.16.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,750 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $172,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,597.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

