Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $6.63 Million Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,178 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Packaging Co. of America worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 41.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 23,085 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 36.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 75.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

PKG opened at $131.02 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $74.26 and a one year high of $148.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

