Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $7.33 Million Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.15% of Brixmor Property Group worth $7,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 59.8% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 360,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 135,124 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 534,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 27.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $20.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $21.33.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BRX. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

