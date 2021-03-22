Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $7.40 Million Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of YETI worth $7,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YETI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Bell Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of YETI by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 79,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,628,908.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul C. Carbone sold 13,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $993,265.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,426,389.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,375,342. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on YETI shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. YETI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

YETI stock opened at $75.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $80.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.19.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

