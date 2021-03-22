Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Nuance Communications worth $7,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 2.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 28.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 148,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 32,499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 637,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,159,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

NUAN stock opened at $45.01 on Monday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $51.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 450.10, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.45.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.