Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $6.32 Million in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 119,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,316,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.08% of Sensata Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,698,000 after acquiring an additional 499,242 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,032,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $173,949,000 after acquiring an additional 52,615 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,626,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,437,000 after acquiring an additional 205,362 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,899,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,961,000 after buying an additional 615,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,851,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,855,000 after buying an additional 859,357 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

Shares of ST opened at $62.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 102.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.79. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

