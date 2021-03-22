Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 15,402 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,402 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,131,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $717,531,000 after purchasing an additional 545,256 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 678.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 469,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,994,000 after acquiring an additional 408,906 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 398,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,754,000 after acquiring an additional 275,253 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,684,000 after acquiring an additional 196,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,324,000 after acquiring an additional 146,497 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.57.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $107.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.37 and a 200-day moving average of $84.88. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $108.99.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

