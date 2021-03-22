Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 20,782 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,782 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of GoDaddy worth $7,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 366.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,628,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 846,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,245,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,176,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $73.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.04 and a 200-day moving average of $79.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.15 and a 52-week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,927,845.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,643 shares in the company, valued at $15,861,462.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $283,260.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,032.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,235 shares of company stock valued at $8,481,902 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDDY. Barclays boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

