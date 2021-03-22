Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 65,437 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,437 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.10% of First Horizon worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 168,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

FHN stock opened at $17.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $208,435.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,422,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,579,689.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,707 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.