Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.14% of Landstar System worth $7,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $165.01 on Monday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $168.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSTR. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.85.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.