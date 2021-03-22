Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,958 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $7,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $71.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $77.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

