Public Mint (MINT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.34 Million

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 89.5% higher against the dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for about $1.65 or 0.00003033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $28.79 million and $2.34 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00063522 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000280 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

