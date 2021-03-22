Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,537 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.17% of Ebix worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ebix by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Ebix in the third quarter worth $100,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Ebix in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Ebix in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Ebix in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $40,158.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,221 shares in the company, valued at $730,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $32.87 on Monday. Ebix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 2.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

